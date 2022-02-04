Man rescued off fishing boat by St. Pete Coast Guard

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Coast Guard said Thursday that a man was rescued from a commercial fishing vessel 80 miles west of Tampa.

The 37-year-old man was flown by MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to the hospital after a Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the man be brought ashore.

"Today was a smooth case from all angles," said Lt. Tyler Dewechet, the aircraft commander. "Despite some challenging conditions on scene, the vessel's captain worked great with our crew to provide the best hoisting platform that aided in terrific execution."