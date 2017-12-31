Man killed, woman injured in east Tampa shooting

TAMPA - Tampa police seek the public's help to find the person responsible for fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman on North Nebraska Avenue Saturday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tampa police officers responded to the 1800 block of North Nebraska Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired, the Tampa Police Department said. When the officers arrived, they found Larry Cotton and Frances Helms with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cotton died of his injuries. A Tampa police report listed Helms' condition as stable.

As part of a ongoing investigation, it appeared the shootings were not random, Tampa police spokeswoman Janelle McGregor said the release.

Police detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or has information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.