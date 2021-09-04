Watch
Man dead after stopping to help disabled vehicle on I-275

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 12:56:03-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — State troopers say A 79-year-old man from Tampa was killed while attempting to help another driver on I-275 in Hillsborough County.

Troopers say the 79-year-old and a 30-year-old Clearwater man stopped on I-275 north of Interstate 4 around to help a 29-year-old woman from Clearwater whose van became disabled in the center lane.

The 79-year-old was driving a scooter and the Clearwater man was in an SUV.

While the 3 people were stopped a 44-year-old woman from Tampa who was allegedly unable to stop in time crashed into their vehicles sending the scooter and the SUV into the van.

