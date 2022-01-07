Sheriff: Man arrested after bringing explosive devices to Pinellas protest

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — An Oldsmar man is behind bars on several felony charges after police say he brought a pipe bomb and other explosive devices to a lawful and peaceful protest.

The Pinellas County Sheriff said in a press conference Friday that Garret Smith 22, was arrested during a protest over the jailing of Jeremy Brown in Pinellas County.

Around 7 p.m. deputies saw Smith running through the parking lot near 49th street by the protest. He was wearing all black and had his face covered. Deputies noted he looked like he was running from something. Deputies say Smith never made it into the crowd of protesters.

He was caught shortly after and arrested for loitering and prowling. Inside his backpack deputies found pipebombs and a black helmet. The sheriff says the logos on the helmet were associated with protests in Portland Oregon and others across the country.

He also had a note titled "direct action checklist". It contained notes for what Smith was wearing and what he had in his backpack. The protest was cleared and deputies found no explosives planted in the area. No explosives were detonated.

Julie Salomone

Smith had more explosives and materials to make bombs at home which deputies found after a search of his room. Smith didn't give deputies any information when questioned.

The sheriff says Smith is considered a "sleeper" which is a person with no indications that they will commit a major crime. Smith's family has been cooperative with authorities.

Smith faces three counts of possession of a destructive device and one count of Loitering and prowling. He has no prior criminal history or social media.