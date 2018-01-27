Man, 85, fatally struck while crossing U.S. 19 at Alderman Road

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 63°
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - An 85-year-old man was struck and killed when he attempted to walk across U.S. 19 at Alderman Road Saturday morning, authorities said.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. as the pedestrian was walking westbound across U.S. 19 in a marked crosswalk, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
About the same time a 2001 Cadillac SLS, driven by 22-year-old Dominick Jay Rozzi of Holiday, entered the intersection of U.S. 19 and Alderman Road under a green traffic signal.
The victim identified thus far as an 85-year-old Palm Harbor man died at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.