Man, 85, fatally struck while crossing U.S. 19 at Alderman Road

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - An 85-year-old man was struck and killed when he attempted to walk across U.S. 19 at Alderman Road Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. as the pedestrian was walking westbound across U.S. 19 in a marked crosswalk, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About the same time a 2001 Cadillac SLS, driven by 22-year-old Dominick Jay Rozzi of Holiday, entered the intersection of U.S. 19 and Alderman Road under a green traffic signal.

The victim identified thus far as an 85-year-old Palm Harbor man died at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.