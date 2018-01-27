Man, 85, fatally struck while crossing U.S. 19 at Alderman Road

WFTS Webteam
1:25 PM, Jan 27, 2018
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - An 85-year-old man was struck and killed when he attempted to walk across U.S. 19 at Alderman Road Saturday morning, authorities said. 

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m.  as the pedestrian was walking westbound across  U.S. 19 in a marked crosswalk, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About the same time a 2001 Cadillac SLS, driven by 22-year-old Dominick Jay Rozzi of Holiday,  entered the intersection of U.S. 19 and Alderman Road under a green traffic signal.

The victim identified thus far as an 85-year-old Palm Harbor man died at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. 

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. 

 

 

