Masks now optional for students in Pinellas and Polk counties

Two more local school districts have decided face masks will be optional for students.

It starts on June 8 in both Pinellas and Polk County public schools. When the Polk County school board took that vote tonight the room erupted in applause.

RELATED: Pasco County offering free COVID vaccinations for students and some family members

That change doesn't apply to staff. Only the superintendent can decide whether face masks should be optional for teachers and other educators.

Several other local districts have moved to make masks voluntary next school year including Hillsborough.

