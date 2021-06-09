Watch
Masks now optional for students in Pinellas and Polk counties

The new rule changes doesn't apply to teachers
Two more local school districts have decided face masks will be optional for students.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jun 08, 2021
It starts on June 8 in both Pinellas and Polk County public schools. When the Polk County school board took that vote tonight the room erupted in applause.

That change doesn't apply to staff. Only the superintendent can decide whether face masks should be optional for teachers and other educators.

Several other local districts have moved to make masks voluntary next school year including Hillsborough.

