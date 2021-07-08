Looking for a job? These Tampa Bay area school districts are hiring now

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Many Tampa Bay area school districts are looking to fill several positions before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

The Manatee School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 15 in Bradenton. The fair will last from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and will be located at Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th Street E., Bradenton.

They are looking to fill several positions such as bus drivers and bus attendants, cafeteria managers, custodial, head custodians, food service workers and vehicle mechanics. There will be on-site interviews so bring your best professional attire and resume!

To participate you have to apply online on their website. If you would like some more information, you can either head to the website or call 941-739-5700.

Hillsborough County Public Schools is seeking employees for various positions such as a nurse, media specialist, athletics, security, student nutrition, and more. You can see all the vacancies on their website.

Pinellas County Schools is looking for candidates to fill positions in several categories such as administrative, athletic coaching, instructional substitute, instructional/certified, and non-instructional/support. You can apply on their website.

Pasco County is another local school district that is hiring for many positions. These span from secretary to bus driver to teacher and technician. For a complete list and to send in your application, head to their website.

Polk County Public Schools has numerous positions available such as carpenter, athletic coach, counselor, social worker, and others. For a full list of vacancies, check out their website.