Local workshop hopes to help federal workers navigate private-sector jobs

A local organization hopes to help some laid-off federal workers navigate the private sector job market.

Gulf Coast Jewish Family Services is partnering with Project EM to host a series of workshops for federal workers who have recently been laid off.

The program is free and begins on Wednesday, April 9.

The three-series workshop focuses on using the skills students already have and applying them to private sector positions.

"The program that we are offering, which is pressing the reset button, transitioning to the private sector, is a three-part series, so individuals who've been in the federal sector have not necessarily had to work in this environment," Paula Rodriguez, Director of Tampa Bay Job Links said. "They're not sure how to translate their skills."

"Things have changed since COVID. A lot of individuals have had their jobs for many, many years, so some of the things that we need to teach them are how to get past an applicant tracking system, how to craft a resume that is going to translate what they did, and now be very portable. Their skills are portable, and we want them to know that there's help out there, and we're here to help."

To register, click here.

The next sessions are April 16 and April 23. All three sessions are offered on Zoom.