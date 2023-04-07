Watch Now
Local teenager raises more than $30,000 for pediatric cancer patients

The 17-year-old presented checks to two hospitals Friday
Sofia Rzymski and Ali Spears
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 16:00:06-04

17-year-old Sofia Rzymski has officially raised over $30,000 in the last two years for pediatric cancer.

ABC Action News introduced you to Sofia in December, highlighting her charity ride.

The teenager presented checks for this year's amount at Tampa General Hospital and John Hopkins All Children's Hospital Friday.

"It honestly means a lot," said Rzymski. "I have put so much hard work, and to see it actually pay off is really rewarding."
This is all in honor of her friend Ali Spears, who died in 2019 after a battle with leukemia.

