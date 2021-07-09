Local sports apparel company cashing in on Bolts buzz

TAMPA, Fla. — With the City of Tampa in full celebration mode, local businesses are cashing in on the Bolts buzz.

Smack Apparel unveiled its 2021 “Lightning strikes twice” t-shirt design Thursday morning, just a few hours after the team clinched its second-straight Stanley Cup.

“It’s given us a lot of content to create around, and especially the Lightning for their back-to-back championship run,” said Derek Miller. “There’s been no shortage of opportunity to create fun t-shirts that really respond well.”

Miller said the Tampa-based sports apparel company focuses on catchy smack-talking phrases that get fans fired up.

“It’s stuff that’s different that they can’t find anywhere else and that’s what’s kind of driving them to purchase from us,” said Miller.

Another popular post-season item is the “back-to-boat” shirt, highlighting Tampa’s unique victory parades.

On Thursday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced details surrounding the Lightning championship boat parade.

It’s the third victory celebration of its kind in fewer than ten months.

“What better way to really let the rest of the world know that not only do we win titles, back-to-back, but we have, we get to live in paradise,” said Castor.

Players will depart from Davis Islands around 11 a.m. Monday and coast north along the Tampa Riverwalk.

The boat parade docks at Ricks on the River. The party continues at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park immediately after with Lightning players taking the stage around 2 p.m.

