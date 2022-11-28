Local places to donate this Giving Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTRY, Fla. — This year is the 10th annual Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to others during the holiday season.

Organizations across Tampa Bay are gearing up for the day of donations. Tampa Bay Watch is one of the places participating.

"We have participated in years past, but this year we have a $10,000 challenge grant, so we are very excited to set a $20,000 goal for that day," Molly Robinson with Tampa Bay Watch said.

Each donation will be matched up to $10,000. They have already raised a little over $2,000.

Robison said the need this year is even greater than in years past.

"A lot of that has to do with the scope of the projects we are undertaking and the expansion of our education programs," she said.

You can donate to Tampa Bay Watch here.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is also participating in Giving Tuesday.

Here's how your money could help at St. Jude:



$10 would provide a new toy for the hospital play area.

$50 can provide 12 IVs to a child.

$250 is one red blood cell transfusion.

Any dollar amount helps support the work at St. Jude. You can donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital here.

For more places to donate on Giving Tuesday, click here.