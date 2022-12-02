Local non-profit continues to spread holiday cheer despite inflation

TAMPA, Fla. — There are many nonprofits around the Tampa area you can help this holiday season, including Hounds for Hope.

ABC Action News first introduced you to this non-profit last year.

The organization mainly works to provide supplies and resources for underfunded animal rescues and shelters.

Hounds for Hope doesn't stop there; during Christmas time, they give trees and decoration kits to local families who might not be able to afford them.

WFTS

Norah Mohorter, one of the co-founders of Hounds for Hope, tells ABC Action News that inflation and the current economic state of the country are impacting their efforts, but they are working hard to help every family they can.

Related Story

“Where I think we've seen it the most is in the demand for help. We’ve seen a huge uptick in a number of requests. Last year by the first weekend in December, we had 25 requests and today, we already fulfilled 70 requests,” explained Norah.

Right now, they have people on a waitlist for a tree because they need to make sure they have enough supplies for the 70 families already guaranteed trees.

Hounds for Hope is looking for donations and on Friday, they are hosting a fundraiser at Rec Dec in St. Pete, which is pet friendly.

If you'd like more information on how to donate or the event, click here.