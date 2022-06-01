Local leaders raise flags to kick off Pride month

Pride Month 2022 kicked off Wednesday morning and leaders on both sides of the bay raised Pride flags to start the celebrations. Every June, the LGBTQ+ community comes together to celebrate love, diversity, and acceptance.

In Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor was joined by Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak and community partners to raise the Pride flag at City Hall Wednesday morning. Old City Hall will also be lit up in rainbow colors throughout the month. The big Tampa Pride parade took place in March in Ybor City.

In St. Petersburg, Mayor Ken Welch raised the city’s Pride flag Wednesday morning with St. Pete Pride directors and members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

St. Pete Pride is Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration with events throughout the month of June. ABC Action News spoke with Tiffany Freisberg who is the Board President of St. Pete Pride. Freisberg said she is looking forward to the parade coming back for the first time since 2019, the Juneteenth celebration, and family day. She explained they are trying to diversify their program and make sure they have something for everyone.

“We are more inclusive and have something for everyone. So it’s not just about the size, it’s more about that we are creating something for everyone. It is just a really humbling thing to be a part of,” said Freisberg.

For a full list of St. Pete Pride events, click here.

