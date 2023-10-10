Local group holding vigil to remember lives lost to overdoses

TAMPA, Fla. — They won’t stop until we have a world free of overdose deaths— that's the mission of the Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education group of Hillsborough County.

The group NOPE is holding its annual vigil on Oct. 19 to remember all of those who lost their lives to overdose deaths.

It’s a powerful event where parents, siblings and friends who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses speak.

One of the speakers this year is Kathy Fooshee, who lost her son Nick to an overdose when he unknowingly purchased heroin that was laced with fentanyl.

“If I didn't do anything, and I didn't talk about this epidemic, the fentanyl being added to all kinds of drugs—if I just stay quiet about it, then Nick's life would be in vain. It would be worthless to me if I didn't share his story,” said Kathy.

NOPE continues to push the awareness of the 911 Good Samaritan Law, in which a person acting in good faith who seeks medical assistance for an alcohol or drug-related overdose may not be arrested or penalized.

The vigil is on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Hillsborough High School. It starts at 6 p.m. with a viewing of the memorial wall. The program will follow at 7 p.m.

You can learn more about NOPE here.