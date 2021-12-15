Loaded gun found in backpack after 6 student brawl at Lake Wales High

LAKE WALES, Fla — After a fight broke out during lunch a school resource officer found a loaded Glock in a student's backpack.

According to Lake Wales PD, On December 15 a fight broke out during lunch period at the Lake Wales High School. Six students were arrested.

Four of the students were juveniles and two are 18.

When one of the 18-year-olds was arrested, police found a loaded Glock 26 handgun in their backpack. All six students were arrested.

All students are safe and the gun was never used. Lake Wales Police are sending extra officers to campus the rest of the week.

This remains an active case and Detectives and School Resource Officers are actively investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to contact School Resource Officer David Hernandez with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.