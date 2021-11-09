LIST: Veterans Day events in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Veterans Day, the federal holiday aimed at honoring military veterans, will be on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Several events will be hosted across the Tampa Bay area to celebrate the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

ABC Action News has compiled a list of the events below:

Hillsborough County



Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County will host the 57th Annual Veterans Day Tribute at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 U.S. 301 N., Tampa, FL 33619.

Pinellas County



Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) will commemorate Veterans Day with a virtual ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Event spectators will be able to watch the ceremony via Facebook LIVE at www.bit.ly/VetDay21.

St. Pete's yearly Veterans Day Celebration will return for the 8th year in a row at Williams Park. The 8 a.m. event will also be streamed live at facebook.com/StPeteFL.

Clearwater Veterans' Alliance Veterans Day Ceremony will honor all those who served, will include food and beverages and live entertainment. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Crest Lake Park in Clearwater, 201 S. Glenwood Ave.

The City of Safety Harbor, American Legion Post 238, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10093 will present a salute to all of those brave men and women who have served and are currently serving our country at 11 a.m. at the Safety Harbor Marina.

Polk County



Haines City’s Veteran of the Year will be recognized at the 9 a.m. Veterans Day event with a plaque and a paver placed in the Military Court of Honor at Railroad Park.

Sarasota County

