LIST: Tropical storm Idaila school closures

Ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia making landfall, Tampa Bay area officials announced that schools would be closing due to growing concerns about Tropical Storm Idalia. Below is the most up-to-date information about school closures:

Hernando County:

Several Hernando schools will be used as shelters for residents. All schools and most district offices Monday- Wednesday, August 28-30.

As the impact of the storm develops, updates will be sent to parents through all school-to-home communication channels and will be posted to the HCSD website www.hernandoschools.org and on Facebook @HernandoSchools