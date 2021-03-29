LIST: Tampa Bay area summer camps

TAMPA, Fla. — Summer camp preparations are underway across the Tampa Bay area as the end of the school year approaches.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
- Lightning Made Hockey Ice Camps
- General Summer Camps
- June 7-11 at Power Pole Arena, Home of Xtra Ice
- July 12-16 at Tampa Bay Skating Academy
- July 19-24 at TGH Ice Plex
- Goalies Only Summer Camp
- June 14-18 for Goalies Only at Power Pole Arena, Home of Xtra Ice
- Cost:
- Varies by camp and age group ranging from $400-450
- General Summer Camps
- Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA
- 50 days of camps; vary by location — click here for more information.
- COVID-19 precautions:
- Before children and staff are checked in, their temperatures are taken. For the safety and well-being of others in camp, those running a temperature of 100.4+ degrees cannot attend.
- Staggered curb-side check-in.
- Lower ratio camp groups spread throughout the whole facility. Campers remain in their same groups throughout the week.
- Individual and spaced out activities to practice safe social distancing where possible when inside. Limited sharing of supplies.
- Ample access to hand washing and hand sanitizer stations, especially at check-in, before meals and after restroom use.
- Y staff intentionally teach and encourage good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and follow a strict sick child/staff policy.
- Significant disinfecting of supplies and activity areas throughout the day.
- Face coverings:
- Required for 5+ indoors while not exercising or participating in youth sports in Hillsborough County
- Required for 2+ indoors while not exercising or participating in youth sports in Pasco County
PINELLAS COUNTY
- Great Explorations Children's Museum in St. Petersburg
- Rising kindergarteners through 3rd graders
- Monday through Friday (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Children will love exploring new themes each week, including:
- Week 1 (6/14-6/18): "Museum Madness"
- Week 2 (6/21-6/25): "Full STEAM Ahead"
- Week 3 (6/28-7/2): "Splish Splash"
- Week 4 (7/6-7/9): "Party in the USA"
- Week 5 (7/12-7/16): "Messy Mania"
- Week 6 (7/19-7/23): "Under the Sea"
- Week 7 (7/26-7/30): "Around the World"
- Week 8 (8/2-8/6): "Starry Days, Starry Nights"
- Cost:
- For 1st through 3rd graders, the cost is $230/week for Members and $250/week for non-members. The first camp (rising kindergarteners only) cost is $210/week for Members and $230/week for Non-Members. Registration is open now at HERE.
- A limited number of summer camp scholarships will be awarded based on need and in order of submission, reducing the cost of care to qualifying families in the community. Summer camp scholarships for 2021 are made possible by the White Family Foundation. To apply for a summer camp scholarship, please contact Chel Personius at cpersonius@greatex.org or (727) 821-8992 ext. 219.
- COVID-19 precautions:
- Campers and Great Explorations team members will be required to wear face masks and receive a daily health screening. Capacity is limited.
- To learn more about summer camp at Great Explorations Children's Museum, including the museum's COVID-19 precautions, click here.
