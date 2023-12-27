LIST: New Year's Eve events across Tampa Bay

With so many New Year's Eve events happening across the Tampa Bay area, there's no reason to stay bored at home.

Check out the list below for fun ways to ring in 2024, which includes options for you and the whole family on Dec. 31.

A kid-friendly New Year’s Eve event featuring plenty of sparkles, glitter and color.

Great Explorations Children's Museum: 1925 Fourth Street North, St. Petersburg 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets range from $12 for members to $18 for non-members



A floating lantern and music festival with food trucks and family-friendly entertainment.

Little Everglades Ranch: Hamilton Road, Dade City 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $58 for adults, $12 for kids and free for those three and under



The 30th annual event will showcase music, art, interactive displays and more

North Straub Park: Bayshore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free for all ages



Check out this event for DJ's, food trucks and fireworks.

Spa Beach Park: 600 2nd Ave NE St. Petersburg 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Free for all ages

