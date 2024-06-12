Lightning likely caused fire, massive hole in roof of 11,000 square-foot mansion in western Delray Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A fire that crews believe was caused by lightning left a large hole in a mansion located in western Delray Beach on Tuesday.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to the 10000 block of El Paraiso Place at about 12:19 p.m. WPTV crews at the scene spotted multiple firetrucks at the entrance to the Tierra Del Rey Estates South community.

Fire Rescue said the home is an approximately 11,000-square-foot multi-story house.

Callers to 911 reported seeing black smoke and flames. When crews arrived, they spotted heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

A second alarm was later called to the scene.

Fire Rescue said firefighters performed a rapid search and deployed multiple hoselines, including two ladder trucks.

The fire was under control by 2:30 p.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 3:30 p.m. and spotted the massive hole in the home's roof. Firefighters were still dousing the area with water.

El Paraiso Place remained closed to and from U.S. 441 while firefighting operations continued.

Fire Rescue officials said no one was hurt. Investigators determined that a "probable lightning strike" started the fire.

Property records show the home was purchased for $2.2 million in 2020.