Lightning hosting pet supply drive prior to Saturday's game at AMALIE Arena

The Tampa Bay Lightning are once again teaming up with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to host a pet supply drive and adoption clinic on Ford Thunder Alley prior to their game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, March 19, at AMALIE Arena.

Player wives and girlfriends will be joined by Lightning employees and volunteers to collect donated items on Ford Thunder Alley. Fans are encouraged to donate pet food along with new and gently used toys and treats, grooming tools and cleaning supplies to help the cause. Lightning fans who bring one or more items will be entered to win a #77 Victor Hedman autographed replica jersey. All collected items will be used to improve the care of dogs and cats in need in the Tampa Bay area.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will host an area on Ford Thunder Alley where fans can see dogs that are up for adoption. Those interested can fill out paperwork to adopt their own dog they see at the event. All the animals will return to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay that night while the paperwork is looked through to make sure the fan is a good candidate to adopt. If so, they can pick up the adopted dog the next day. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be covering 100% of the adoption fees for animals adopted that night. The following week, Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also be covering 100% of the adoption fees for up to 15 adult and senior dogs per day from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay from March 21 to March 25.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is dedicated to ending animal homelessness and providing care and comfort for companion animals in need. In 2021 alone, there were 13,230 animals saved. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay asks for your help by donating or volunteering. For more information, please contact Ornella Varchi at 813.876.4150 or development@humanesocietytampa.org.