Legoland put on brief lockdown after note with 'concerning message' found in bathroom

A note with a "concerning message" was found inside of a family bathroom at Legoland in Winter Haven on Wednesday, prompting a very large police response.

After a brief lockdown, guests are allowed to leave and enter the park after officers swept the property multiple times and found no threat or anything concerning.

The Winter Haven Police Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the park and walked through the park to check for anything unusual.

As a precaution, the park guests and staff were not being allowed out of the park and guests and staff were not allowed in the park.

The park is back to normal operations and residual law enforcement will remain throughout the afternoon.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.