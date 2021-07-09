Watch
Lawnmower driver hit by car during police pursuit in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla- — Pasco Deputies say a person on a riding lawnmower was hit during a police pursuit Thursday night.

Deputies say during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle the driver of the car went around stopped traffic and hit someone on a lawnmower.

The accident went down on Moon Lake Road in Pasco County. The individual on the lawnmower was taken to an area hospital.

Their condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, an adult female, is in custody with no significant injuries.

Pasco officials say patrol units had canceled their pursuit before the crash but police helicopters continued the chase.

