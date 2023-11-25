Largo police charge man with first-degree murder

The Largo Police Department charged a man with first-degree murder early Saturday morning after finding a deceased victim inside a home. At about 12:47 a.m., officers responded to the home at 162 3rd St. NW to conduct a welfare check after the resident and suspect, Joshua Brinkley, made concerning statements to acquaintances. One acquaintance then notified police. When officers arrived on scene, Brinkley was leaving the home in his vehicle. See the officers, he stopped and exited the vehicle with his hands in the air, stating, "I just killed my brother in my house," according to a press release. Officers went inside the home where they found the victim with visible gunshot wounds. The victim’s name is being withheld under Marsy's Law. Brinkley was taken to the Largo Police Department, where he kicked a detective, authorities said. The detective suffered minor injuries. Brinkley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, the press release stated.



