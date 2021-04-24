Large brush fire erupts in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla- — Tampa Fire says a large brush fire sparked up in the West Shore area of South Tampa near Millbrook Ave and West Fair Oaks Ave.

Firefighters say wind pushed the fire towards the water and there was no threat of extension to surrounding homes.

The fire was at a development site with no public access.

Investigators on the scene say that embers from a permitted burn bin spread to a brush pile starting a massive fire.

Due to the distance from the nearest hydrants on West Shore Blvd., crews had to lay more than 2,000 feet of hose.

Crews say the fire is contained. There were no injuries reported.