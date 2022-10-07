Florida landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras, authorities say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Martin County have arrested a landlord who they said was spying on his 12-year-old tenant with hidden cameras.

Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, is now facing charges related to video voyeurism.

As cameras seem to just be getting smaller and smaller — some no bigger than the tip of a pen — they're also becoming easier for criminals to hide.

The cameras, in this case, were found hidden in the 12-year-old girl's bathroom and bedroom, authorities said. More specifically, they were found hidden in the grounding part of an outlet — the bottom hole of a three-prong outlet.

Detectives said the girl tried to plug a hair straightener into a bathroom outlet and a computer into a bedroom outlet, and neither would go in.

She then noticed something shiny in the outlet, discovering the camera.

The girl's mother contacted law enforcement, who arrested the family's landlord, Grady.

"It was pretty easy to track back to the landlord," said Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek. "The landlord had been seen unannounced in the apartment, and he was confronted. The victim's parents said, 'Hey, what are you doing here?' 'Oh, no problem. I'm just doing electrical work.' So it made it easier for our guys to track it back."

Detectives also took Grady's cell phone and said they found videos on his phone that would also help them figure out how long he had been recording her.

They said Grady was connected to WiFi and could view a live feed from anywhere right to his phone.