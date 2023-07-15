Watch Now
Knife-wielding mom arrested after taking newborn from hospital, stabbing staff

Kendra Greene, 31, faces numerous charges
WPTV
Kendra Deanna Greene appears in court in Palm Beach County, Fla. July 14, 2023.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 21:17:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Loxahatchee mother is behind bars for removing her 3-day-old baby from the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital and stabbing staff members, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred Thursday at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Kendra Greene, 31, entered the NICU unit and removed her 3-day-old infant.

As she was attempting to leave the hospital, several hospital staff members tried to intervene. That is when Greene pulled out a knife and stabbed three staff members, according to deputies.

Barbera said Greene dropped the infant off at a family member's home and fled before deputies arrived.

The infant was returned by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to Palms West Hospital, where she was in stable condition.

All three staff members received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged Thursday night.

"We are very thankful that our colleagues are recovering and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital is providing support and care for their physical, mental and emotional well-being," hospital spokeswoman Julie Houston Trieste said in a statement. "We are also thankful to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, whose quick actions led to the apprehension of the suspect and the safe return of the patient.  Our security team is assisting fully with law enforcement's investigation."

Greene was located and arrested a short time later. 

She was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail on aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery charges. 

