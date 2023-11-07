Kenny Chesney announces 2024 tour kick-off at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Kenny Chesney will help kick the 2024 concert season into high gear when he kicks off his tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 20.

Chesney spent 2023 on his "I Go Back" tour and hopes to duplicate the success of that tour with the 2024 Sun Goes Down tour. He'll be hitting 18 NFL stadiums around the country for his tour.

Joining him on the tour will be the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

"I wanted a name that suggested - obviously - when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I've learned about No Shoe Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going," Chesney said of his 2024 tour name. "But we all know when the sun goes down, that's when people really get loose and enjoy themselves."

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 17.