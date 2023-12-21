Jet ICU breaks ground on $10.5 million hanger, office complex at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Jet ICU broke ground on a $10.5 million hanger and office complex at Tampa International Airport.

The new headquarters, located at 5321 Airport Service Road, will encompass 32,500 square feet of cutting-edge facilities. It includes a state-of-the-art communications center, a two-story glass atrium, complemented by modern office spaces overlooking Runway 1R/19L.

"We are proud to partner with Jet ICU in facilitating this much-needed expansion project to grow critical services for our community," said TPA CEO Joe Lopano, who also chairs the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. "This investment underscores our commitment to provide best-in-class infrastructure, foster innovation, and contribute to our region’s economic growth."

The new 17,500-square-foot hangar will accommodate a fleet of 10 state-of-the-art air ambulance aircraft, each outfitted with cutting-edge medical technology.

Jared Wayt, Director of Emergency Medical Services for Jet ICU, said the jets operate like an emergency room or an intensive care unit.

"Most of the patients we're picking up are in third-world countries. They don't have the care that most Americans are used to the level of healthcare they have in the states, so when you're in a third-world country and they don't have the resources that we do, that's when we like to step in. We like to say we typically have a higher level of care inside our aircraft than most third-world countries," said Wayt.

ABC Action News was there in March 2021 when Jet ICU flew a Largo nurse back home to Tampa Bay from Massachusetts. He contracted COVID-19, became paralyzed, and was put on a ventilator.

In July 2022, ABC Action News was also there as Jet ICU flew Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia back home to Tampa Bay from Mexico. She was injured in a car crash that killed her parents and grandparents in Mexico.

“This $10.5 million investment exemplifies our city's dedication to fostering cutting-edge emergency medical services,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “The expanded facilities will bolster Jet ICU's capacity to swiftly respond to critical situations, strengthening our ability to serve communities during their most vulnerable moments. This project will save even more lives and ensure top-tier care for those in need."

Over 20 plus years of service, Jet ICU has transported more than 10,000 patients. The new headquarters is set to be completed by late 2024.