Jackson in Action 83 Foundation launches annual Salute to Scholars scholarship applications

TAMPA, Fla. — The Jackson in Action 83 Foundation has launched its annual scholarship applications through their Salute to Scholars program.

With the program, the foundation awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have a parent or guardian who is serving, or has served, in the Armed Forces.

The program also provides scholarships to honorably discharged veterans who are working on a degree or certification in order to obtain or maintain employment in the civilian workforce.

"Education was extremely important to the late Vincent Jackson as evidenced by him fulfilling his promise to receive his Bachelor’s degree, which he did in May 2016 after finishing his college credits at the University of South Florida," the foundation stated in a press release.

Annually, the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation awards three scholarships, $2,500, $1,000, and $500, to graduating seniors from Hillsborough or Pinellas County high schools.

The foundation also awards one $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior at Widefield High School, Jackson’s alma mater in Colorado Springs. Vincent Jackson was found dead in his hotel room in February 2021.

Through 2020, the foundation has awarded a total of $45,000 in scholarship funds through the Salute to Scholars Program.

Both high school seniors and veteran applications are available online. To apply, click here.

The deadline to apply is May 15, 2021.

