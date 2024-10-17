'It doesn't make sense': Condo debris not covered by FEMA for pickup

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — There are specific guidelines municipalities must follow to be reimbursed by FEMA for debris removal, as well as regulations homeowners must follow to rebuild following a catastrophic loss.

We've heard a lot about the FEMA 50% rule, which states that a damaged home can't be repaired if the damage exceeds 50% of the home's value. Now, residents in hard-hit areas along Pinellas County beaches are hearing that storm debris littering streets, front yards, and vacant lots won't be picked up if it came from a condominium.

See FEMA fact sheet.

According to "FEMA Disaster Assistance Policy 9523.13: Removal of debris that has been placed on the right-of-way after a disaster incident occurs from commercial properties, such as industrial parks, golf courses, cemeteries, apartments, condominiums, and trailer parks due to a disaster is generally ineligible because commercial enterprises are expected to retain insurance that covers debris removal."

"As a real estate broker for 45 years, it's my understanding that Florida statutes show a multi-family condo is residential," Bob Meyers, a resident of Treasure Island, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska. "As far as how FEMA is interpreting it, I don't understand their thought process, to be honest with you. It's a little frustrating because, at this point now, most of the debris has been out since the first one, Helene."

Paluska contacted a local attorney for clarification about condos. In an email, Sean Lopez said, "Condos are typically considered residential property in the State of Florida, but this can depend on the location of the condo and its intended purposes."

We contacted the City of Tampa, Clearwater, Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, and others. All told us they follow the FEMA guidelines that condominiums are commercial enterprises.

A public information officer for the City of Clearwater told Paluska, "we are not removing debris from condos; we do consider them commercial."

Many residents are pivoting to hiring private contractors and contacting their HOAs, and they need clarification about what to do next.

"It doesn't make any sense," Dennis Brownlee told Paluska. "I don't understand why, you know, we're paying all this money for taxpayers and obviously, HOA, dues, and fees. I don't understand why there's no money available for them to come and pick up the debris for these condos. I will say that the city of Treasure Island has done a very good job at trying to get this debris picked up. I don't know what, how it all is going to settle as far as the bill and who's going to be paying for what. But I will give the city of Treasure Island credit for their efforts on what they've done as far as getting all the debris picked up. They've made a lot of progress."

We interviewed Brownlee inside his dad's flood-damaged Treasure Island home. It took on more than four feet of water, and now, because of another FEMA guideline, he is facing the possibility of tearing it down.

"There's a lot of uncertainty right now in this area as far as what FEMA and the city of Treasure Island are going to allow us to do with the 50% rule. You know, they're not going to allow you to do any repairs that exceed 50% of the home value, not the property value. They're going to probably have to tear them down and go up. If they do tear them down, they're going to have to go up."

Brownlee believes his dad will have to tear his home down.

Officials at Treasure Island said to email them at CityHall@mytreasureisland.org if they have any questions about what designation their home or condo falls under.

Jason Beisel the Public Information Officer for Treasure Island also told Paluska rumors are swirling that municipalities can wave certain FEMA guidelines, that is not true.