Investigators believe person of interest in unsolved NY homicide is living in Florida

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — New York investigators are asking the public to come forward with information about an unsolved murder in Jamestown in 2004.

Yolanda Bindics, a 25-year-old mother of four, was reported missing on August 10, 2004 when she failed to return home from her shift at a Family Dollar store on Fluvanna Avenue.

A hunter discovered her remains two years later in Boutwell Hill State Forest, located in the Town of Charlotte.

"Unfortunately, the multi-year investigation has not resulted in an arrest. In June of 2022, investigators of the Chautauqua Sheriff's Office unsolved cases team were reassigned to reexamine the unsolved murder case of Yolanda Bindics," said Sheriff James Quattrone.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office





"Since June of 2022, a total of 176 interviews have been conducted by the investigators," said Sheriff Quattrone.

Last week, investigators identified a sole person of interest, Clarence Carte, the father of Bindics's youngest child.

Sheriff James Quattrone said Carte lives in Florida. He believes he changes locations frequently and has lived in Marion County and Citrus County, including Crystal River and Homosassa.

Records indicate Carte was arrested in Citrus County on a battery charge in 2018.

CCSO

Surveillance video shows Carte leaving a Kwik Fill store on Fluvanna Avenue at the same time Bindics was working across the street.

Investigators recently released photos of Carte from inside the gas station and also released a photo of the vehicle Carte was driving the night of the homicide.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office



Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office



Investigators had previously released a photo of the victim's vehicle parked outside the Family Dollar.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office





"Really need people with information to come forward and we just thank everybody for their prayers and support through this," said Anne Chmielewski, Yolanda's sister.

Sheriff Quattrone is urging anyone with information to please contact authorities.

To aid in the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff's Office has established a tipline for anyone with information related to the case. Anyone with relevant information can call 716-703-5955.