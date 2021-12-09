Interactive NOAA map shows how sea-level rise would impact your home

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is one of the more sensitive regions of Florida when it comes to climate change, specifically sea-level rise.

NOAA did an in-depth analysis of many different scenarios and found that many of our neighborhoods would be underwater with just a three-foot sea-level rise.

Some of the areas most susceptible to this would be South Tampa, much of St. Pete north of downtown, all of the beach islands along the Gulf, as well as large portions of southern Hillsborough County including Ruskin and Apollo Beach.

A rise in sea levels would increase the level of our local rivers.

Flooding would also impact those living in Tampa along the Hillsborough River &and those in Riverview along the Alafia, far away from the actual coast.

NOAA has produced a detailed map that you can access at home to zoom down to your street to see how different levels of sea-level rise would impact your community.

