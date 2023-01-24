"In case I go missing" binder is not a good idea, local non-profit creator say

TAMPA, Fla. — Some say it might be too much, but a lot of people are hopping on the new TikTok trend and making “in case I go missing” binders.

It started after a woman on tiktok showed users her detailed binder filled with a lock of her hair, fingerprints, hair color, eye color, and even a list of people to question in case she goes missing or something else happens to her. Millions viewed the video, then started making their own binders and posting their videos.

The creator of the local non-profit Protect Your Children Inc, Christopher Gelson, said the concept sounds like a good idea, but it’s not. Local law enforcement officials agree with him.

“There are several issues with this. One of them is you have to spend about $50 to buy one of these binders.”

He created his nonprofit back in 2020 after someone assaulted a kid of one of his close friends. They primarily work on cases involving missing kids around the Tampa Bay area, Florida, or the country. And they partner with several organizations across the nation.

People posting the videos do make it clear they’re for adults. However, most TikTok users are between 18 and 25, “or younger, some as young as 13,” said Gelson.

These binders are also being put in home safes or hidden in their home somewhere else. Gelson said that also opens up the possibility someone’s identity being stolen because “ anyone can get their hands on them.”

Plus, law enforcement officials agree with Gelson’s opinion that it will take more than the information the binders to find a missing person or solve a murder.

“It’s going to be more of that groundwork, “ Gelson said. “They’re going try to figure out who have they been around? Who is the last person they were talking to online? Is there someone within the family that should be questioned? That kind of detective work is usually what brings a child home.”

Local police departments and sheriff’s offices have child fingerprinting programs where you can go and get your children signed up. There’s also a national child identification program with the FBI.

Several organizations, like the Rotary club, chamber of commerce, faith-based organizations, and local credit unions/banks can participate in helping get children fingerprinted. Gelson said those are better steps than “using a binder.”