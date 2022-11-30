Watch Now
'ICE!' attraction returns to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee after 2-year layoff

Open every day through Jan. 1
Posted at 4:43 AM, Nov 30, 2022
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, the popular holiday "ICE!" attraction returns this year to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee.

More than 30 artists from China sculpted two and a half million pounds of colorful ice to create a Dr. Seuss fantasia featuring the Grinch.

The event, which includes an alpine village with food, drinks, games and merchandise, is famous for its chilly 9-degree temps. Blue parkas are provided to guests.

The centerpiece of this year's "ICE!" is an enhanced and downright spectacular ice-slide room with more slides than ever before (including one for wee guests).

For "ICE!" ticket information, directions and more click here.

