Veterans in prison: New report looks at ways to improve incarceration and reentry in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Policy Project (FPP) has released a report outlining recommendations for caring for veterans in state prisons and addressing their reentry into society.

Former Republican State Senator Jeff Brandes is the founder of the Florida Policy Project and a veteran himself.

“Florida’s known as one of the most veteran-friendly states in the nation. That should extend to those that are incarcerated as well, Bandes told the ABC Action News I-Team. "While, of course, they’re going to serve time, separated from society, we want them to leave the prison system better than they came in, and they should have all of the services that are available to them, offered to them while they’re incarcerated.”

Willie Griffith, 72, is a Vietnam veteran.

“It was many, many years later than I realized I did have some problems. All that time, I thought I was normal,” he said.

Griffith spent 36 years in prison. He will remain on parole for the rest of his life.

“In 1975, I committed an armed robbery, and I took an innocent man’s life. I think about it every day,” he said.

Griffith was released from Everglades Correctional Institution in August.

“I was blessed being put in the correctional transitional program,” Griffith said. “If I did not take this program, I would die behind the wire.”

Approximately five percent of Florida’s prison inmates self-identify as veterans. The real number is likely greater. Of those veterans, 72% are over the age of 50.

“We want a better way to identify the veteran population that’s within the Department of Corrections today,” Brandes said. “First of all, they could get services while they’re incarcerated, but there’s also services they can get as part of that transition period upon release.”

Abe Brown Ministries in Tampa helps people reentering society from prison like Griffith.

“You can get out, and I can get you a job today. Right? But if you don’t know where you’re going to sleep at night, you don’t know how you’re going to get there, you’re struggling with, perhaps substance abuse or any mental health issues or co-occurring issues — you’re not going to keep that job very long. So for us, it really is about being comprehensive in nature to make sure that all of those wraparound services are provided so that a person can get a job so that they can progress through that job, and become self-sufficient,” Abe Brown Ministries President & CEO Robert Blount told the I-Team.

Abe Brown Ministries has a six-week professional development training class that teaches life management and employment skills.

“It’s given me tools that I didn’t have. Interview tools to use, life skill tools, family tools, all these things that are essential. Most of the people who get out of prison do not have these opportunities,” Griffith said.

When asked what gives him hope, Griffith said he graduates from Abe Brown’s professional development training class on Monday. He will receive help for job placement.

“Because everything we do is a part of our vetting process with our clients, we typically, right now, have a 90-95% placement rate with our employers,” Blount said.

FPP Report | Improving Veterans' Incarceration and Reentry in Florida: Leaving No Veteran Behind

“I’ve been blessed. And it’s because of my faith that I have,” Griffith said.

Florida Policy Project’s recommendations include:



Ensure veterans are identified and connected with veteran-specific services

Publish veterans statistics in the Florida Department of Corrections Annual Report

Expand the use of veterans-only housing units

Fund the expansion of trauma-informed mental health care

Develop a reentry road map for incarcerated veterans

Fund a pilot program that uses home confinement for veterans who meet certain eligibility criteria

Brandes said while some VA benefits are available to veterans who are incarcerated, there are limitations. The VA may terminate or reduce certain benefits if a veteran is convicted of a felony and imprisoned for more than 60 days. Still, some benefits may still be available:

More information provided by Brandes:

1. Compensation and Pension Payments: While incarcerated veterans may not receive full VA compensation or pension payments, a reduced amount may be available. Once released, the veteran may have their full benefits reinstated after certain conditions are met.

2. Health Care: Incarcerated veterans can continue to access VA health care, but only if the facility where they are incarcerated does not provide those services.

3. Education Benefits: The Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to pursue education or vocational training can't be used while incarcerated, but veterans may use any remaining benefits after release.

4. Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E): Services may be limited, but some aspects, like counseling, may be available. Full services can be reinstated following release.

5. Home Loan Guarantee: Veterans who were eligible prior to incarceration retain their eligibility for VA home loan guarantees, but loan approval will depend on credit, income, and other factors after release.

6. Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC): If a veteran is incarcerated for a non-penal offense (like a civil case) and has a disability rating of 10% or more, their dependents may be eligible for DIC benefits.

7. Insurance: The VA may allow an incarcerated veteran to maintain life insurance policies if premiums continue to be paid.

8. Death Benefits: Burial benefits and the flag to drape the casket are generally available if a veteran dies while incarcerated.

It’s important to note that the VA requires notification if a veteran is incarcerated, and benefits must be adjusted accordingly. Also, each benefit may have specific eligibility requirements and conditions. For the most accurate and current information, contacting the VA directly or visiting their official website is advisable. Family members or a legal representative can also interact with the VA on behalf of an incarcerated veteran to ensure they receive the benefits for which they are eligible.

In December, the Department of Corrections is expected to release a report providing a comprehensive look at the needs of Florida’s state prison system, from infrastructure to medical care and programming.