Tampa Bay area specialty license plate company tagged with hundreds of complaints

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida offers more than 100 specialty license plate designs representing nonprofit organizations. Some of the operations are small nonprofits that rely on the sales of specialty license plates for the majority of their funding.

The International Society of Arboriculture’s Florida chapter is among them. ISA’s mission is to provide education and research for the management of urban trees. Its president, Norm Easy, told ABC Action News the “Trees Are Cool” plates generate about $130,000 a year.

For several years, “Trees Are Cool” supporters used the link posted on the ISA website to purchase their specialty plate. That link connected buyers to a third-party vendor, which Janice March used in February to order her “Trees Are Cool” tag.

Five months later, she told ABC Action News she was still waiting.

The I-Team found a pattern of complaints with the Better Business Bureau. The BBB issued a consumer alert on the business after more than 220 people filed complaints over the last three years.

BBB spokesperson Bryan Oglesby told ABC Action News, “Consumers over and over were not receiving the license plate that they paid for.”

State records showed the name, “MyfloridaSpecialtyPlate,” was registered by Michael Towner. The I-Team found Towner has a criminal history involving the sale of specialty tags.

In 2017, the Department of Justice charged Towner with 16 counts in a scheme to defraud case. According to the DOJ indictment, he illegally received more than $250,000 that should have gone to charities.

Four years later, Towner pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, and the government dismissed the rest of the counts. He will be sentenced on October 6 in Federal Court in Tallahassee.

Towner would not give ABC Action News an interview but explained what happened to the more recent issues in an email.

"I had hospitalizations for heart attacks. During this time, no processing was done..." he wrote. Customers with complaints “.... will be made whole....."

“The office is a virtual office - as it has been for 15 years. This is an online business and a 2 person operation. I take the orders and the clerk issues the plates.



(redact) I had hospitalizations for heart attacks. During this time no processing was done and then Electronic Merchant Services suspended release of customers funds because the chargeback ratio exceeded the allowable 4%. Keeping all funds for any further charge backs - which effectively caused further charge backs.



Stripe subsequently did the same. So no customer's funds were actually received in the account.



I tried to process as many as possible but the funds were not released and are still being held. The only way to get them released from Stripe is by refunds (or charge backs) so anyone requesting a refund can get a direct refund from Stripe from those funds and the refund is issued from the money withheld by Stripe.



EMS do not refund from the held funds, nor do they utilize those funds to cover chargebacks, so the only way those can be refunded is from my account through Zelle or Bill Pay. This is offered to customers when they contact.



EMS are holding the funds for 6 months, and charging their monthly fees regardless of actually providing processing, so they will eat those funds as well. They do not allow direct refunds as the online access to the dashboard is blocked.



If you have specific customers' names, they will be made whole, one way or another. If you want a story rather than a resolution, then I can't do much more at this time.” Michael Towner

Days after we asked about Janice March's refund, she received an email from the company offering to refund her $178 for the two tags she ordered. Days later, a check for the full amount arrived in the mail.

Towner wrote ABC Action News two follow-up emails. He explained the difficulty of identifying chargebacks and refunds because people used different emails and didn’t know their order numbers. He also blamed the state and his customers for delays in processing and providing refunds.

“I have attached email addresses of customers over the past months so if you are inclined to contact customers who actually have not complained - a couple of thousand of them - and maybe get some information on how difficult it is to work within the DMV system, so you can better understand the processing and methodology involved in getting these transactions done online, it might help better understand the business.



I am working through the various merchant service processors, First Data, now Fiserv that used to be Aurora Payment Solutions and became Blue Square and Electronic Merchant Systems and Merchant Services with First Data Omaha and correlating the charge back (all I get is the last four digits and date of service) to cross reference that with Authorize.net and businesstrack.com to identify a customer name to then find their email and see if they submitted an order, canceled it, was refunded or received it. Then I look for the order number and see if it is on the processed transaction ledger. So it takes time to get this done.



In the meantime, anyone who emails a claim saying they did not get their plate is being refunded directly or through Zelle or BillPay. This has been going on long before you started your story and, as like the other story that was written who had his refund check, but the story was not about the refund but a general smear campaign, again, for which I am low hanging fruit now apparently.



I know you have your $160K recovery stat for your news show and you are looking to add to that but it must be clear that all these refunds were necessitated well before you got involved and were created by a sudden increase in charge backs which triggered first a percentage hold, which was more than any fee mark up, and then a total hold on the funds without prior notice. All at a time when we could not process due to personal reasons which I have advised you of. The only way to access those funds is to refund and cancel, which is what I am doing and will continue to do until everyone is made whole. But it is a process. If you do have individuals who say they have not been given refunds, as I asked before, please feel



free to send them to me and I will make sure that they are covered as well. I will be doing more on Thursday evening when I can get access to WiFi. If they have already filed charge backs, then those funds are already withheld, so the only recourse is to accept the charge back and the $15.00 to $25.00 additional penalty, which is what I am doing.



The email addresses is all I can send due to privacy laws, I have their full names and the type of order they made and when it shipped, I do not retain personal information once the orders have been transmitted. So this adds to the difficulty in identifying charge backs and refunds when they use a different email or do not know heir order number, but I work through all of this.



I worked through 20 charge backs just now and 5 actually were processed. In those instances, theyget to walk with the plate and the money as I cannot get refunds from the state for anyone who does that as the orders are processed directly in the customer's name. Some people send death threats -over non receipt of a specialty plate or a voucher There are a lot of angry people out there. I had a page on my website where I published them for the BBB to reference, but they were not interested. If anyone asks for info on ordering now I advise they go to Etags, MyPlates, Escambia, Indian River or to their local Tax Collector until I can get a new processor set up. The run on Gadsden Flag plates since the governor's tweet has caused a huge amount of interest - so I am directing them to helpvets.org and to https://govhub.com/fl-escambia/fl-escambia/vouchers [govhub.com] who, as well as Orlando and other counties, have copied my plate images for their own use and gain.



My News page incurred the wrath of certain legislators - so I shut it down. My BBB page resulted in BBB head office attorneys going after me. I shut it down. So complaining about complainants and death threats is a waste of time - it is not news worthy.



Send me your list of complainants and at least we can start there? If resolution is not your goal, then I am sure you have your own reasons for doing it that way.” Michael Towner

The nonprofit ISA dropped the My Florida Specialty Plate link and added one that goes straight to the DMV site.

The I-Team asked the DMV about the vendor. Here’s their response:

FLHSMV is not affiliated with Mr. Towner’s website, www.myfloridaspecialtyplates.com [clicktime.symantec.com] , nor do we have any type of service agreement with the referenced website. That website is a website that markets specialty plates. Again, it is not affiliated with FLHSMV; the transactions are processed through local tax collector offices and the specialty plates and appear to be marketed with the approval of the specialty plate organizations. Customers should be aware that this is not the official FLHSMV website and there may be additional fees. Those who currently have a specialty plate and wish to renew, can visit FLHSMV’s MyDMV Portal . If customers wish to replace a specialty plate or get a specialty plate for the first time, please see any one of the motor vehicle service centers listed.



To provide some background on the issue specific to the Live the Dream specialty plate, in March 2015, FLHSMV began withholding funds from The Dream Foundation, Inc. on the sale of the Live the Dream specialty plate due to the organization’s failure to produce requested financial documentation. In August 2015, FLHSMV’s Inspector General issued an audit finding that the Foundation was not in compliance with several applicable laws, policies, and regulations. FLHSMV referred the case to the Department of Financial Services for further analysis, and their investigation led to the indictment of Mr. Towner in October 2017.



Additional information regarding specialty license plate financial oversight can be found here . FLHSMV

ABC Action News asked Towner about the criminal case. He called it “old news.” And he laid out a number of issues with Florida’s license plate system to explain the delays in processing.