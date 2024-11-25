Widow cut off from the savings her husband left behind

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The widow of a Pinellas Park firefighter says for six months, she was cut off from the savings her husband left behind for her.

The woman, who asked to go by Trudy, thought she had done everything right to access the money.

When her husband of 56 years died in May, Trudy hired a lawyer to help with their estate. She said all of their accounts were settled except one with SILAC Insurance Company, a Utah-based company.

Trudy says she waited for six months but never saw a dime. That's when she turned to Susan Solves It for help.

“I expect my husband to walk through there to tell me it will be alright,” Trudy said. “But to fight for your own money that belongs to me is like cutting a wound open again.”

Trudy was banking on that money to help her move into an independent living apartment.

“It rips my heart because my husband wanted to make sure that I would have enough,” Trudy added.

Trudy says her attorney helped her with all of the paperwork and sent it to SILAC.

“I sent them a copy of our marriage certificate. I’ve sent a copy of my license," Trudy said. "They told me they’re worried about forgery.”

In mid-October, Trudy got a letter from SILAC. “We need additional information," Trudy read from the letter.

She says she went back to her lawyer’s office to sign another form and thought everything was done. But weeks passed, and her check never came.

When asked if she has any idea what SILAC was missing or what information they want from her, Trudy answered, "Nope."

ABC Action News called SILAC and the company said they're currently processing and closing claims in 16 days. A SILAC representative said that in Trudy’s case, they didn’t get her paperwork until mid-August and the forms weren’t in what they described as “good order.”

"Once you’re in the chute, you pretty much have to play by their rules," said Michelangelo Mortellaro with Mortellaro Law. "They’re holding the money, they control the forms, they control the time frames.”

Mortellaro specializes in estate planning and elder law. He didn’t work on Trudy's case but says it shows the challenges widows and widowers face with long wait times.

When asked about the recourse someone has when they're waiting on their money, Mortellaro said, "You can always hire a lawyer to file suit, but that would actually slow down the process.”

Mortellaro recommends double checking all paperwork since just one missing date or blank spot on a form can cause delays.

"I would say A- be organized and B- follow up," Mortellaro." “Sometimes it’s just easier. The old squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

ABC Action News spoke to SILAC's Vice President of Customer Experience on the phone. Just a couple of hours later, they processed Trudy’s claim and overnighted her check.

SILAC declined to comment but sent the following statement, "SILAC is aware of the referenced claim and has worked with the beneficiary to ensure that it has been resolved in accordance with state law."

Trudy believes she shouldn't have had to wait so long for the money that belonged to her.

“I hope your mother and father never go through this, it’s their money, it belongs to them,” Trudy said.