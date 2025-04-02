‘What was going through their heads?’: Man paying more for 'savings' on water bill as city changes rates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man living in St. Petersburg said he bought into a city service to save money on his water bills, but now it’s costing him even more.

Warren Bucknam paid the city to add a second meter at his home for what’s called “irrigation-only water service.” It’s the same as the drinking water that flows through homes, but the irrigation meter doesn’t charge a sewer fee.

“That’s literally the whole point of it, it’s a way of cost savings,” Bucknam said.

THE GRASS ISN’T ALWAYS GREENER

A few times a week for a couple of minutes, Bucknam said he runs sprinklers in his small front yard.

He said he spent around $2,000 to buy and install the irrigation meter, which he believed would pay itself off over time. However, last fall, Bucknam noticed his irrigation bill nearly doubled to $150.

“I noticed the usage was the same but the billing rate had increased, but I figured it was a mistake so I called the city,” Bucknam explained.

It was no mistake. Last September, the city council passed new water rates and usage on the irrigation-only systems that increased rates by a minimum of 143 percent. Bucknam said he was unaware of the change and had not seen a notice.

Bucknam said he now pays a higher rate for his irrigation system than he does for the same exact water in his house.

“I feel like I just totally wasted my money. I spent a good faith investment upfront with the city to install this meter,” Bucknam said. “Now I’m actually losing money.”

Bucknam said he reached out to the city for answers without success.

“It almost feels like it has to be a mistake. I just can’t even fathom what went through their head,” he said.

CONFUSION AT CITY HALL

ABC Action News spent weeks trying to talk to city council members but never heard back.

During a recent meeting at city hall, ABC Action News asked multiple council members if they were aware of the irrigation-only rate hike.

“You can just stay over there,” Brandi Gabbard, who represents District 2, said as ABC Action News approached her during a break in the meeting.

When asked if she would answer some questions about the irrigation-only water system, Gabbard responded, “Nope I have no comments for you guys.”

When asked if he was aware of the increase Corey Givens Jr., who represents District 7 replied, “I’m okay thank you I appreciate it.”

Other city council members had more to say.

“I’m happy to educate myself further on that and get back to you,” said Mike Harting, who represents District 3. As a newly elected member, Harting was not on the city council when the rate change passed.

ABC Action News asked City Council President Copley Gerdes if he knew about the increase to irrigation-only service. “I’d have to go back and look to be honest with you. We’ve been through so many proposals at this point I’d have to go back and look,” Gerdes said.

“It’s always a concern if a customer is experiencing a larger than normal bill so I would encourage that customer to reach out to us and my door is certainly open,” Gerdes added.

UNANIMOUS VOTE, RATES CHANGED

Footage of the September 2024 city council meeting where the rate changes were passed, show the city’s public services manager and consultants hired to help, presented their proposed changes. Irrigation-only service appeared on two slides, but there was no discussion about it.

The public services manager noted that it was one of six presentations given to the council about the proposed changes.

The rate change passed unanimously.

WHAT NOW?

Bucknam still wants answers and believes he shouldn’t have to pay more for a service that was supposed to save him money.

“I'm really just trying to understand what was going through their heads,” Bucknam said. “I don’t know how you can do this to people that live here who made a good faith investment to try to save money.”

