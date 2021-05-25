Pinellas pool company taking over day to day operations for Olympus Pools

TAMPA, Fla. — A pool company in Pinellas County is taking over some day-to-day operations for Olympus Pools as the company faces several fraud complaints about unfinished work.

I-Team Investigator Jackie Callaway has been following the complaints against Olympus since April.

According to a press release, Jordan Hidalgo of Pools by Jordan has partnered with James Staten, the founder of Olympus, to take over administration and customer support.

“I saw what Olympus’s customers were going through on the news, but I also know the high quality of Olympus’s work and their capabilities. So, after weeks of negotiations, I’m happy to say we’ve reached an agreement, and we’re excited to get to work on sorting this all out,” said Hidalgo.

RELATED:



The release says Hidalgo will have his team take over administration, accounting, permitting, purchasing and customer relations starting Tuesday, May 25. Hidalgo also runs a management consulting firm for pool companies called The Pool Consultants.

Staten will continue running sales, field operations and business development.

Earlier this month the Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed their economic crimes unit is looking into complaints against Olympus involving money taken and work not being done. The Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office also said similar allegations are being investigated.

"Every person should get what they expected and what they paid for, though it’s going to take some time," Hidalgo said in part in a press release.

A spokesperson for Olympus Pools told ABC Action News that customers can expect direct access to ownership, improved customer relations, and those who have been waiting for their pools to get started can expect work to begin sooner thanks to the new partnership.

“Some things are going to happen immediately, and other things are going to take a little bit of time as we dig into things, but we’re ready to get all of these pools done as quickly as possible and work on rebuilding the positive image that Olympus worked so hard to achieve,” said Hidalgo.