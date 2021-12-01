Watch
Crisis in Corrections: Prison town economies suffer

The Florida Department of Corrections is in crisis, caused by a staffing shortage that has led to prisons closing. The ABC Action News I-Team uncovered how those closures are already having a negative economic impact on Florida’s small towns.

A store is closed in Cross City, Florida after a local prison shut down.Photo by: WFTS
Cross City is the county seat of Dixie County in North Florida, which has 17,000 residents. The prison is the county's largest employer and the poverty rate is double state and national averages.Photo by: WFTS
Triston Weaver has lived in Cross City all his life. His mother works for the prison, but he has chosen a different path as a Dixie County Sheriff's Deputy.Photo by: WFTS
One of many older homes in disrepair in the Cross City community, where the prison that recently shut two of three facilities is the main driver of the economyPhoto by: WFTS
The gates to the main prison unit at Cross City Correctional Institution is closed, due to flooding last year and a statewide prison staffing shortagePhoto by: WFTS
Razor wire outside gate of closed prison facilityPhoto by: WFTS
Cross City Water TowerPhoto by: WFTS
Cross City, Florida barbershopPhoto by: WFTS
Haircuts cost $10, but fewer people are getting haircuts these days, since not as many people are working in Cross City.Photo by: WFTS
Cross City Correctional Institution sign in Cross City, Fla.Photo by: WFTS

