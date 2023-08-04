Hyundai and Kia issue another recall over engine defect

Automakers Hyundai and Kia are issuing yet another recall tonight over a defect in the engine that could start a fire.

Kia and Hyundai are recalling nearly 92,000 newer models over a problem with the electronic oil pump that could cause the vehicle to burst into flames.

The automakers are also telling owners to park their vehicles away from structures until repairs are made.

The recall affects certain 2023 Kia Souls and Sportages along with some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles.

Certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elentra and Kona vehicles are affected as well.

The automakers report 10 incidents involving the defect but no injuries.

Notice to owners will go out in late September.

The two automakers have recalled more than six million vehicles since 2019, the year after the I-Team first exposed dangerous defects that can cause certain models to catch fire.