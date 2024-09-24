Hurricane Helene: What's open, what's closed in the Tampa Bay area

Hurricane Helene continues to develop, see what roads, bridges, businesses, and more are closing. This list will be updated and is separated by county.



CITRUS COUNTY

All county offices will be closed at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Transit service via the Citrus Connection will be suspended on Thursday, Sept. 26

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

All offices and facilities in Hillsborough County will be closed on Thursday

All county public meetings have been postponed

The Water Resources career fair scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, has been postponed

City of Tampa



All City of Tampa offices will be closed on Thursday

Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will be suspended on Thursday for residential and commercial properties

The Tampa City Council Workshops scheduled for Thursday will be postponed

All programming at city parks will be suspended on both Wednesday and Thursday



HERNANDO COUNTY

Due to Tropical Storm Helene, all non-essential Hernando County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 26. Pine Island Park will close beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The Hernando County Landfill (14450 Landfill Rd, Brooksville, FL 34614) and both convenience centers will be open and garbage collection through Republic Services will be operating on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25.

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee County Parks and Preserves will be closed, beginning Wednesday evening. Beaches and pools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and remain closed until further notice. G.T. Bray Park will be closing at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 25, to allow for the staging of emergency responders.

The Island Branch Library and the Little Discovery Center will be closed beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Fixed-route transit and trolley service will stop at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and will not operate on Thursday, Sept. 26.

PASCO COUNTY

Animal Services will close the shelter Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Sept. 27.

DOH-Pasco offices will be closed on Wednesday until further notice.



PINELLAS COUNTY

Pinellas County

All county parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday Animal shelter will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday Utilities walk-in payment center closed from Wednesday through Friday Property Appraisers office closes at noon Wednesday and remains closed through Thursday Supervisor of Elections offices closed Thursday Clerk's Office, Courts, State Attorney, and Public Defender's office open Wednesday and closed Thursday

St Petersburg Pier: Closing at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25



City of St Petersburg: All city facilities closed Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 26



Tarpon Springs:

Waste Management collection for Thursday, Sept. 26, is canceled All city offices closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. Recreation Center Classes and events are canceled starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, to Thursday, Sept. 26 Municipal Golf Courses closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, to Thursday, Sept. 26 Tarpon Springs Library closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 25, to Thursday, Sept. 26 All city parks and beaches close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, to Thursday, Sept. 26

All City of Largo facilities are closed to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 26

City of Pinellas Park



All city offices, Barbara S. Ponce Library, the Pinellas Parks Performing Arts Center and all city recreation centers will close on Thursday

POLK COUNTY

No closures reported

SARASOTA COUNTY

Waste Management: Suspended collection services in Sarasota on Thursday, Sept. 26

Mote Marine: Closed starting Sept. 25 until further notice

All city courthouses will be closed on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26