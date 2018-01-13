Hundreds to audition to fulfill little girls dream of becoming mermaid

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The waters at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will be packed Saturday with schools of aspiring human mermaids seeking to fill eight spots in the cast.

About 250 applicants are planning to undergo the grueling tryout for the $10 an hour gig.

ABC Action News reporter Isabel Rosales speaks to a park official about what it takes for the highly selected "mermaids" to earn their tails.