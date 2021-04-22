Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

How you can help take care of the planet on Earth Day

items.[0].image.alt
Magalhaes, Monica
Earth Day 2020 celebration also going digital due to COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 09:22:04-04

Thursday is Earth Day, a national movement to go greener and take care of our planet.

We headed over to Hillsborough County's recycling center for a look at some of the best practices we can do to make our world a better place.

"With today being Earth Day, it's very important for people to think about the planet and think about how our consumption patterns impact the natural resources and the environment," Travis Barnes, Hillsborough Co. Recycling Coordinator said. "And it's very important for people to think about how they can make small changes in their daily lives to either recycle correctly or reduce the amount of waste that they generate.

The county says not to bag your recycling or put anything out that's considered a tangler, including bags, chains, cords and hoses because they damage equipment.

When it comes to hazardous waste, dispose of it properly at county-designated recycling days.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.