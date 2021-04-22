How you can help take care of the planet on Earth Day

Thursday is Earth Day, a national movement to go greener and take care of our planet.

We headed over to Hillsborough County's recycling center for a look at some of the best practices we can do to make our world a better place.

"With today being Earth Day, it's very important for people to think about the planet and think about how our consumption patterns impact the natural resources and the environment," Travis Barnes, Hillsborough Co. Recycling Coordinator said. "And it's very important for people to think about how they can make small changes in their daily lives to either recycle correctly or reduce the amount of waste that they generate.

The county says not to bag your recycling or put anything out that's considered a tangler, including bags, chains, cords and hoses because they damage equipment.

When it comes to hazardous waste, dispose of it properly at county-designated recycling days.

For more information, click here.