How to nominate a 'quiet park' free of man-made noise

Silence is becoming harder to find, so now one nonprofit is searching it out and trying to preserve it.

Quietparks.org says man-made noise can be heard even in remote corners of national parks these days.

Their definition of quiet is a place where there is no audible human noise more than once every 15 minutes.

Right now they are trying to find more quiet spots. In Florida, they think the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park and the Everglades National Park might make the cut.

The standard for quiet city parks is different.

They also want help. You can nominate a quiet park HERE.