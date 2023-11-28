How to give back in the Tampa Bay area on Giving Tuesday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Giving Tuesday is known as a global day of generosity where people around the world do something to give back to people in need. It falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year.

There are locations across the Tampa Bay area holding food drives and accepting donations.

Palmetto Drive Up Food Pantry is open once a week, and organizers tell us they’ve seen a significant increase in need since the pandemic. They serve more than 100 households a week, and that would not be possible without donations and volunteers.

The drive-up food pantry is open every Tuesday from 9 - 11 a.m., but this week, it falls on Giving Tuesday.

Dr Katherine Danley, a therapist with Thriveworks, said volunteering and donating actually benefits your mental health. She explained when we do something to help someone else, it releases dopamine, which boosts your mood.

"It gives some physical benefits too, like lowering blood pressure, your stress levels are lowered you're also going to see increases in self-esteem, less evidence of depression,” Dr. Danley said.

She encourages parents to take their kids to volunteer or drop off a donation to teach them the importance of giving back at a young age.

An important reminder — you don't need to donate money to participate in Giving Tuesday. You can donate time by volunteering.

Below are organizations that help give back in the Tampa Bay area:

