Home prices continue to soar across the nation

TAMPA, Fla. — In news that won’t come as a shock to anyone who is trying to buy a house; home prices continued to soar this year, jumping 14.6 percent year-over-year in April and 13.3 percent month-over-month from March, according to the Case-Schiller National Home Price Index.

The index found Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20-city index with Phoenix showing a 22.3 percent year-over-year increase in home prices. Overall, all 20 cities in the index reported higher prices in the year ending April 2021 versus the year ending March 2021.

Locally, Tampa home prices grew 2.3 percent from March to April and 15.4 percent overall in the last year ending in April.

“April’s performance was truly extraordinary. The 14.6% gain in the National Composite is literally the highest reading in more than 30 years of S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data,” said Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Strategy at S&P DJI. “Housing prices in all 20 cities rose; price gains in all 20 cities accelerated; price gains in all 20 cities were in the top quartile of historical performance.”

Phoenix has shown the most consistent growth in prices, leading all cities in the nation for the 23rd consecutive month. Price growth was the strongest in the West (17.2 percent) and Southwest (16.9 percent).