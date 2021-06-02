Home of Gold Star spouse burglarized on Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. — The home of a Tampa Gold Star spouse was burglarized on Memorial Day.

Emily Feeks, a military veteran herself, reported the crime to Tampa Police Monday morning from her home in the 6900 block of Frog Pocket Place near MacDill Air Force Base.

“I know it can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Feeks. “Just the fact it’s my house on this day and it’s such a violation of so many different things.”

Feeks usually spends Memorial Day honoring her late husband, Patrick, a U.S. Navy SEAL who died while serving overseas in 2012.

“He was on a helicopter going out on mission and was supposed to check in and didn’t check in that night,” said Feeks. “I found out he had been shot down in southern Afghanistan in a Black Hawk helicopter and everyone on board was killed.”

A neighbor captured a video showing the unknown suspect rummaging through a neighbor's SUV that same morning.

The thief got away with Feeks’ generator and two bicycles stored in the garage.

The generator was a recent gift for Feeks and her finance ahead of Florida’s hurricane season.

In all, the couple is out a few thousand dollars.

“This is one individual, or several individuals, who don’t belong here,” said Feeks. “They don’t belong in our community.”

Tampa Police detectives are investigating the crime.

