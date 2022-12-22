Holidays are hard for people battling an eating disorder

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — While the holidays come with both joy and stress, it can be an especially hard time for people with eating disorders.

Eating disorders increased during the pandemic, and doctors said those numbers have not come down yet.

The holidays can be extra hard because, for many, the celebrations are food-based events.

With many families putting the focus on food, it can be overwhelming for someone who struggles with eating.

Jon Jasper is an eating disorder specialist in Tampa, and he shared some ways that family members can make the holiday easier.

”Should nots: definitely talking about body image, asking questions about weight loss or weight gain," Jasper said. "Suggesting diets or plans of eating are also should nots.”

He said body image should never be a topic of conversation at the dinner table. Even if you mean it as a compliment, Jasper said it can be triggering for someone in recovery.

Try to avoid commenting on what your family members are eating.

“It can be uncomfortable for people recovering from an eating disorder because families sometimes push food on people. They ask a lot of questions if you’re not partaking as they feel you should,” Jasper said.

It is common to talk about how full you are after that holiday meal, but try to keep that to yourself to take the focus away from the food.

Jasper said if you notice eating disorder behaviors in a family member, you should talk to them. Ask general questions about their well-being. Avoid asking questions like "Why aren’t you eating?’ or "How much weight have you lost?"

Some people are reserved about their struggles, while others are very open about them.

If the family is aware that someone has an eating disorder, give them a heads-up about what is on the menu. Then they know what food options are available and can make mindful decisions ahead of time.

You could also reach out to that person and ask if they have a preference for how things are prepared. It shows you care and will help them feel safer around the food.

Doctors said more young people are struggling now because many put off treatment during the pandemic and their symptoms only got worse.

“They are both very ill from both their eating disorder and their other mental health concerns," Dr. Elizabeth Wassenaar said.

Eating disorders are most common in young people.

Jasper said the fastest-growing demographic of people with eating disorders are college-aged males. He said he’s seen an increase in bulimic behaviors and thinks that has to do with the pressures of athletics.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder and need help, here is a list of local resources:

